Tata AIG introduces ‘Health Supercharge’ offering enhanced coverage for overall well-being; all you need to know
The latest ‘Health Supercharge’ scheme provides a 5% premium discount for younger families aged 40 years or below, both at the initial policy inception and during renewals.
TATA AIG General Insurance Company introduced “Health Supercharge" with the aim of offering a fivefold enhancement in health insurance coverage, addressing the dynamic nature of health-related uncertainties. This new plan caters to the varied healthcare requirements of families residing in Tier I to Tier IV locations.