TATA AIG General Insurance Company introduced “Health Supercharge" with the aim of offering a fivefold enhancement in health insurance coverage, addressing the dynamic nature of health-related uncertainties. This new plan caters to the varied healthcare requirements of families residing in Tier I to Tier IV locations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Offering a comprehensive approach to ensuring a family’s well-being, TATA AIG Health Supercharge provides a sum insured ranging from ₹5 lakhs to ₹20 lakhs. Customers can select from two plan variants, namely the Value Plan and Geo Plan, based on their geographical location, along with additional optional benefits tailored to individual preferences. With a network comprising over 10,000 hospitals nationwide, the company ensures policyholders widespread access to quality healthcare, presenting a diverse array of choices to meet their medical requirements.

Speaking about the new health insurance policy – TATA AIG Health Supercharge, Santosh Puri, Senior Vice President – Health Product & Process, TATA AIG General Insurance, said, “At TATA AIG, we focus on prioritizing our customers’ health and well-being of their family, without any compromise and continuously strive to design innovative health risk solution for our customers. With the launch of Health Supercharge, we will be able to provide policyholders with 5X more coverage for their well-being. In a world where the incidence of lifestyle diseases is on the rise, this policy stands as a testament to our dedication to enabling quality healthcare access to our customers. Because our health deserves 5X more coverage, we've designed a product that is customizable, affordable, and also focusing on wellness as well as preventive healthcare." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some noteworthy features of Tata AIG Health Supercharge comprise:

5X enhanced coverage bonus: This plan elevates coverage levels with a 5X supercharge bonus, providing comprehensive protection for families. With each renewal, a bonus of 50% of the expiring policy's base sum insured is offered, accumulating up to a maximum bonus of 500 percent of the base sum insured in any policy year, regardless of claims. • Persistent young family discount: Families under 40 years old at the initiation of their first policy enjoy an additional five percent discount, applicable not only at the outset but also upon policy renewals. This makes : Families under 40 years old at the initiation of their first policy enjoy an additional five percent discount, applicable not only at the outset but also upon policy renewals. This makes health insurance more affordable for younger families, with discounts unaffected by claims.

• Tailored premiums: Specifically designed to accommodate Tier III and Tier IV populations, as well as the economically accessible customer segment in Tier I and Tier II cities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

• Customisation options: The policy provides flexible options with two plan variants (Value Plan & Geo Plan) and optional benefits, including unlimited restoration and a reduction in the Pre-Existing Disease (PED) waiting period for specified ailments.

• In-built wellness services and wellness program: The plan includes inherent wellness services and a wellness program, enabling customers to actively promote and maintain their overall health and well-being.

• Annual preventive health check-up: Insured individuals can access a preventive health check-up once per policy year, regardless of claims, by paying an additional premium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

