Tata AIG partners with Mahindra Finance to broaden distribution of non-life insurance products. Details here

Tata AIG has just announced a strategic agreement with Mahindra Finance to market general insurance products. The goal of this partnership is to improve the distribution of Tata AIG’s non-life insurance products within Mahindra Finance wide-reaching customer network. As part of this collaboration, TATA AIG will provide a diverse array of general insurance products such as motor, health, personal accident, and other non-life insurance solutions to more than 10 million customers of Mahindra Finance.

Neelesh Garg, Managing Director & CEO, Tata AIG General Insurance, stated, “This collaboration with Mahindra Finance is an important move towards making our insurance products more accessible. Based on a common foundation of strong corporate governance and a robust value system, we are committed to offering customised solutions that cater to the diverse needs of our partners, ensuring comprehensive protection and financial security.”

Through partnering with Tata AIG, Mahindra Finance can expand its offerings to include a broader range of financial products, offering customers a more complete financial solution. This collaboration has the potential to enhance customer satisfaction and foster greater loyalty.

Raul Rebello, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Finance, said, “We are delighted to enter into a strategic alliance with Tata AIG to offer insurance solutions to our customers. It is a significant step in our commitment to facilitate agile and efficient products powered with personalised customer experience towards being a responsible financial solution partner to emerging India.”