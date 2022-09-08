Tata AMC enters pension fund management business

The one thing that the pension trust wants to do is expand this particular assets under management (AUM). If you look at the mutual fund space, it’s about ₹36-37 trillion. And obviously, it’s been around since 1964, when Unit Trust of India started. The NPS space is currently at about ₹7.5 trillion and growing. Besides, for timing penetration, you need partners, agents, distributors and advisors. What’s most important here is to incentivize people to come, and sell this particular product.