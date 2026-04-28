Tata AMC launches Titanium equity long-short fund under SIF; key features, risks explained

Tata Asset Management has launched the Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund under its Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) platform on 27 April 2026. This will be an actively managed fund that aims to generate medium- to long-term capital growth and appreciation by combining long and short investment strategies across equities and derivatives.

This strategy will enable the fund to align and adjust with developments in equity markets and navigate market volatility accordingly, while generating returns for investors.

Investment strategy and structure This fund primarily falls under the equity long-short category and is designed to actively manage net equity exposure based on market conditions, trends and economic developments. It will offer investors significant flexibility, with the net total exposure ranging from 25% to 100%, thus enabling participation in both rising and falling equity markets.

Key highlights of the fund’s structure include: The fund will have at least 80% allocation towards listed equities on a gross basis. Further, permission for unhedged short positions up to 25% of the portfolio. As per SIF norms, the total gross exposure is capped at 100% of net assets This flexible, adaptive allocation approach enables fund managers to balance risk and return efficiently across different market cycles.

Views of the leadership During the launch of the fund, Anand Vardarajan, Chief Business Officer, Tata Asset Management, said, “The SIF framework has opened up a very strategic middle ground between traditional mutual funds and AIF or PMS structures, allowing us to bring more sophisticated strategies in a tax-efficient manner. With the Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund, we are extending the Titanium SIF platform from an aggressive hybrid design to a truly flexible equity long-short solution that aims to generate returns regardless of market conditions. The product can morph into an aggressive long or short position and may also turn into an arbitrage-like position, depending on market conditions. This offers full flexibility to the investor across market phases.”

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Suraj Nanda, Fund Manager, Titanium SIF, added: "Traditional equity products keep the net equity high at every valuation of the market. Titanium Equity Long Short Fund is designed to dynamically allocate to equities based on market valuations. The Fund will keep equity at the core, while allowing us to express both positive and negative views through long and short positions. The strategy provides flexibility to hedge equity exposure when risks are elevated or increase net equity exposure, potentially up to 100%, when conditions are favourable.

“With unhedged short positions of up to 25% of the portfolio also allowed, the fund seeks to capture opportunities across both rising and falling stocks. The focus remains on fundamental, bottom-up stock selection, disciplined risk management, and dynamic use of derivatives, with the objective of navigating not only uptrends, but also sideways and corrective market phases."

Risk management and investor details Derivatives are an integral part of the fund’s investment approach. This strategy is utilised for portfolio optimisation and hedging. This way, these instruments help reduce downside risk and manage volatility during uncertain market phases, while remaining well within the regulatory framework and obligations.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on 27 April 2026. It will close on 11 May 2026. This is a scheme worth considering for investors with a very high appetite for risk.

Furthermore, a minimum investment amount of ₹10 lakh is required at the PAN level across SIF products within the same asset management company.

Should you invest in this fund? As discussed, the Titanium Equity Long-Short Fund is for high-risk-taking investors. The final decision to invest in this fund or any other asset class must be made only after proper due diligence and guidance from a certified financial advisor. This way, your investments remain professionally guided, and you avoid regrets later. For more clarity on the fund, you should refer to the official website.