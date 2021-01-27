Tata, Axis, DSP apply for NPS fund manager licence

Three mutual fund houses -- Tata Asset Management Company, DSP Investment Managers (India) Pvt Ltd and Axis Asset Management -- have applied for NPS licence, in response to the request for proposals (RFP) process initiated by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), a person with knowledge of the matter, who declined to be named, said.

As Mint reported previously, Tata and DSP had taken part in the previous RFP in 2014, but dropped out of the process subsequently. The National Pension System (NPS) had an AUM of ₹5.48 lakh crore in December.

Also Read | How India has become an unequal republic

The new applicants are in addition to the existing seven pension fund managers -- SBI, UTI, LIC, ICICI, HDFC, Aditya Birla Sun Life and Kotak.

The RFP also envisages a hike in Pension Fund Manager (PFM) fees from the current cap of 0.01% to 0.09%. However, fees will be charged in a graded manner based on the Assets under Management (AUM) of the pension fund manager, up to the ceiling of 0.09%.

In addition, the new round of bidding allows PFMs to charge differently. The previous cap prevented PFMs from making returns of any significance on the pension funds managed by them. The new cap is also far below the 2.25% cap set by markets regulator Sebi for equity mutual funds and similar charges in market linked insurance policies.

The National Pension System (NPS) assets grew by 22% in the year ended December, despite the covid-19 pandemic hitting the finances of depositors. However, only around ₹77,000 crore of its total ₹5.48 lakh crore of corpus sits in the NPS (All Citizen Model) and NPS (Corporate Sector) model where private pension funds have a substantial market share.

Central and state governments' NPS accounts form the bulk of the NPS and here public sector PFMs - SBI, UTI and LIC command a dominant share. The central government allowed its employees to choose private sector PFMs in February 2019 but very few have made this shift, a senior pension fund executive told Mint on condition of anonymity.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via