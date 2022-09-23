Tata Mutual Fund launches G-Sec-focused target maturity fund

Target maturity funds offer a tax advantage over bank FDs for those with an investment horizon of at least three years. Your return from these funds - the capital gain, if any, when you redeem your investment after holding for 3 years or longer – gets taxed at a flat rate of 20% plus 4% cess after applying indexation benefit. Under indexation, your capital gain is calculated as the difference between the sale value of the fund units and their indexed cost of purchase. This can bring down your capital gains for taxation purposes substantially.