Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the Banking & Financial Services Sector. The primary investment objective of the fund is to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related instruments of Indian firms engaged in the banking and financial services industry. The fund was established on December 28, 2015, therefore it will soon turn 7 years old. The fund has a 3-star rating from Value Research, and as of the fund's most recent factsheet, dated October 30, 2022, it has produced a CAGR of 13.57% from its start.

Performance of Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have boosted your total investment of ₹1.20 lakh to ₹1.32 lakh during the course of the past year when the fund achieved a return of 20.42%. A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have enhanced your total investment of ₹3.60 lakh to ₹4.63 lakh over the previous three years, which has produced a return on investment of 17.09% for the fund.

Due to the fund's 13.30% return over the previous five years, a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would have improved your total investment of ₹6 lakh to ₹8.37 lakh. Your entire investment of ₹8.20 lakh would have become ₹13.13 lakh thanks to a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 considering the fund's return from the inception of 13.57%.

Key details of Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund

The fund is managed by Amey Sathe (Managing Since 14-Oct-2021 and overall experience of 15 years) and the fund is benchmarked against Nifty Financial Services TRI index. As of December 01, 2022, the fund reported a NAV of ₹32.25 and Tata Banking and Financial Services Fund reported an AUM of Rs. 1196.24 Cr as on 31st October 2022 with a monthly average AUM of Rs. 1144.01 Cr. Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund’s direct plan holds an expense ratio of 0.61 and the regular option holds an expense ratio of 2.31.

The fund has a sector allocation strategy of banks, capital markets, finance, and insurance and the fund’s top 10 holdings are ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, IDFC First Bank, Rbl Bank and Sbi Cards & Payment Services Ltd. Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund has market capitalization wise exposure of 72.99% towards large cap stocks, 8.70% towards mid cap stocks and 18.31% towards small cap companies.