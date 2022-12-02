Tata mutual fund to turn 7 years soon, SIP of 10,000 turns 13 lakh

Tata Banking & Financial Services Fund is an open-ended equity scheme investing in the Banking & Financial Services Sector. The primary investment objective of the fund is to invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity and equity-related instruments of Indian firms engaged in the banking and financial services industry. The fund was established on December 28, 2015, therefore it will soon turn 7 years old. The fund has a 3-star rating from Value Research, and as of the fund's most recent factsheet, dated October 30, 2022, it has produced a CAGR of 13.57% from its start.

