Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card revises lounge access rules from June 10

Getting access to the lounge is a good incentive for most credit card users. If you have a Tata Neu HDFC Bank credit card, it will see a range of changes starting June 10, 2025. The cardholder will now have to spend ₹50,000 or more in the preceding quarter to claim one domestic lounge access voucher.

At the same time for Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card, one will have to spend ₹50,000 or more in a calendar quarter to get two domestic lounge access vouchers, the latest rules say. Let us understand them in detail here.

These changes will come into force from June 10 1. Complimentary lounge access on direct swipe-off is discontinued effective midnight of 09-Jun-2025 23:59:59 hrs. With the discontinuation of complementary visits, customers can still avail lounge directly using the Credit card on Chargeable basis as per the rates applicable and communicated by the lounge staff.

2. On meeting the spend criteria of ₹50,000 or more in a calendar quarter, you’ll receive a SMS and email (on your registered Mob & email id) within 30 working days, with a link to claim the lounge voucher. All communications pertaining to the eligibility for rewards and the details regarding membership claims shall be managed and sent by GyFTR.

3. Steps to claim the voucher will be updated.

4. Customers are required to claim the voucher within 120 days of receiving the qualification communication. The date within which the voucher needs to be claimed is available for customers reference in the SMS and email shared.

5. The Lounge voucher after claiming can be used only in the eligible lounge list as updated on the product page.

6. In case you are facing issue with the respect to the lounge voucher, do the following:

To re-issue the Voucher already claimed, or to claim the voucher upon qualification, visit www.gyftr.com/hdfcbanktataneucreditcard. And in case of any issue faced with the voucher available with you, contact: helpdesk@dreamfolks.com