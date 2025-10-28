Tata NeuPass loyalty program: What is it and how to maximise its benefits?

The Tata Group Companies span across most sectors of the economy. From a retail customer’s point of view, the Tata Group Companies have a presence in groceries, daily-use consumer goods, food delivery, fashion, jewellery, hotels, air travel, diagnostics, and medicines etc. A retail customer usually shops with various Tata Group Companies across most of these categories regularly.

What if you could get up to 5% rewards and other benefits when you shop with the participating Tata Group Companies under a single loyalty program? The NeuPass is a loyalty program that offers members various benefits when they shop across participating Tata Group Companies.

In this article, we will explore the Tata NeuPass program, its tiers, eligibility, and benefits of each tier, how to redeem NeuCoins, etc.

What is the NeuPass program? The NeuPass is a loyalty program offered by TataNeu that rewards its members for shopping across various participating Tata Brands. The program is divided into various tiers, and the benefits vary with each tier. The more a member shops, the higher the membership tier, and the more benefits they receive.

A member can earn up to 5% in rewards in the form of NeuCoins on each transaction. The value of each NeuCoin is Rs. 1. The NeuCoins can be redeemed for orders on TataNeu or at the website/outlet of the participating Tata brands.

The brands participating in the NeuPass program include:

Bigbasket Croma AirAsia India Cult.fit Indian Hotels Corporation Limited (IHCL) Tata 1mg Tata CliQ Titan Westside Air India The list of brands may change from time to time, with new brands getting added and existing brands leaving.

Membership tiers The NeuPass program has four tiers. A new member starts as an Explorer, which is the base membership tier. With the specified spends in a membership year, a member can work their way up to the highest membership tier, which is the Legend.

The following outlines are the NeuPass membership tiers and their benefits.

Benefits Explorer Insider Elite Legend NeuCoins on TataNeu orders 1% 2% 3% 5% NeuCoins birthday bonus NA NA 2x earn 2x earn Brand memberships NA Yes Yes Yes Exclusive vouchers Up to Rs. 5,000 Up to Rs. 8,000 Up to Rs. 12,000 Up to Rs. 15,000

Source: Tata Neu App

Note: The above benefits are subject to change in the future by Tata Neu. Please check the Tata Neu App for updates.

The Insider, Elite, and Legend tier members get the IHCL Silver Tier Membership. The Legend members get an 85% discount on the 1mg care plan. The 2x NeuCoins in the birthday month are subject to a maximum of 200 NeuCoins.

When an Explorer Tier member spends Rs. 5,000 or more in a membership year, they get upgraded to the Insider Tier. An Insider Tier member must place a minimum of three orders and achieve spends of Rs. 20,000 or more in a membership year to get upgraded to Elite Tier. An Elite Tier member must place five orders and achieve a spend of Rs. 40,000 or more in a membership year to get upgraded to Legend Tier.

Any NeuPass member who has the NeuCard will earn 5% NeuCoins on their TataNeu orders, irrespective of their NeuPass membership tier.

Earning and redeeming NeuCoins In the earlier section, we saw how a NeuPass member can earn up to 5% NeuCoins on their orders with participating Tata Brands placed through the TataNeu App. The timeline for crediting NeuCoins may vary among various participating Tata Brands.

The value of each NeuCoin is Rs. 1. The NeuCoins can be redeemed for orders placed with participating Tata Brands through the TataNeu App. The NeuCoins can also be redeemed directly with the participating Tata Brands. These include paying at IHCL hotels, Tanishq stores, Westside outlets, etc. The NeuCoins can also be redeemed online with participating Tata Brands, like ordering medicines/diagnostic tests online with 1mg, ordering groceries online with Bigbasket, etc.

NeuCoins are valid for 12 months from the end of the month in which they are issued. This does not apply to NeuCoins earned through IHCL and promotional NeuCoins. The validity of promotional NeuCoins is mentioned in the offer details.

Additional benefits of the TataNeu App Apart from up to 5% NeuCoins on various orders, the TataNeu App provides other benefits for NeuPass members. Members can avail themselves of instant discounts on credit cards of various banks. The discounts usually range between 5% to 30%, and are valid during specified offer dates for specific Tata Brand(s).

TataNeu comes up with various promotional offers during weekends, the start of the month, festivals, IPL, etc. By participating in the promotional offer, members can earn bonus NeuCoins, subject to fulfilling the offer terms and conditions.

For example, in August 2025, Tata Neu offered the ‘August Pay Day Bonanza 2025’. As per the offer terms, a member who shopped for Rs. 1,200 / Rs. 2,500 or above received 100 / 250 extra NeuCoins. The order must be placed between 1st and 6th August with participating Tata Brands. Usually, these offers are customised and sent to select members. A member is eligible only if they have received the offer communication from TataNeu. The member must collect the offer first to claim it.

Clubbing multiple offers A member can maximise their benefits by clubbing multiple offers. For example, while placing a Bigbasket order, a NeuPass member can benefit by clubbing multiple offers as follows:

Up to 20% instant discount on specified bank debit/credit cards during specified dates Up to 5% NeuCoins for placing the order through the TataNeu App Bonus NeuCoins for any ongoing promotional offer (for example, weekend offer, Pay Day offer, Rewards League offer, etc.) Should you join the NeuPass loyalty program? Most people usually shop with several Tata Brand Companies regularly. However, when an individual joins the NeuPass program and shop with these Tata Brand Companies through the TataNeu App, they get an additional up to 5% benefit. An individual can enjoy instant discounts with credit cards, promotional NeuCoins under various offers, tier-specific benefits, etc.

To evaluate whether you should join the NeuPass loyalty program, you need to assess your shopping needs. Do you shop regularly with Tata brands, and how much do you spend with them every month? If the monthly spends with Tata brands are substantial, you may consider joining the NeuPass loyalty program.

Please note that the features and benefits of any loyalty program are subject to devaluation from time to time. The NeuPass loyalty program is no exception and can undergo devaluation in the future with a reduction in the features and benefits. Please refer to the Tata Neu App for the latest updates.



Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.