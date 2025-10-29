Tax audit deadline extended! Corporates, taxpayers can now file audit report till December 10 — Details here

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday, 29 October 2025, extended the ITR audit deadline for corporates and taxpayers who will now be able to file their audit report till 10 December 2025, for the assessment year 2025-26, reported the news agency PTI.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.