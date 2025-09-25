Tax audit deadline extension: CBDT extends due date for filing audit reports to October 31, 2025

The CBDT has extended the deadline for filing audit reports for the year 2024-25 from September 30, 2025, to October 31, 2025, for specified assessees under section 139 of the Act

Riya R Alex
Updated25 Sep 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Tax audit deadline has been extended.
Tax audit deadline has been extended.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has extended the deadline for submitting audit reports for the year 2024-25 from September 30, 2025 to October 31, 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X, the Income Tax Department wrote, “The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has decided to extend the specified date for filing various audit reports for the Previous Year 2024–25 (Assessment Year 2025–26), from 30th September 2025 to 31st October 2025, for assessees referred to in clause (a) of Explanation 2 to sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Act.”

The extension after CBDT received requests from various professional associations, including Chartered Accountant bodies, highlighting difficulties faced by taxpayers and practitioners in completing audit reports on time.

According to the tax body, the organisations cited reasons including disruptions caused by floods and natural calamities in parts of the country, which have hindered normal business and professional activities. This issue has also been raised before the High Courts.

CBDT
