Tax audit due by 21 October: How to pick between Form 3CA and 3CB — and what to do if you filed the wrong one

Under Section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, tax audit reports are filed using two form combinations: Form 3CA-3CD and Form 3CB-3CD.

The Income Tax Department states that Form 3CA-3CD applies when a person is required by or under any law to get their accounts audited, while Form 3CB-3CD applies when the accounts are not required to be audited under any other law.

So, what does this distinction mean, and how do you pick the right form? With the tax audit deadline now extended to 21 October for AY 2026-27, taxpayers should check which form applies to them and know what to do if they have filed the wrong one.

How to choose between Form 3CA-3CD and Form 3CB-3CD? The key question is simple: are your accounts already required to be audited under another law? Under the Income-tax Act, 1961, this distinction is governed by Rule 6G of the Income-tax Rules, 1962, Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, explained.

Form 3CA-3CD She said Form 3CA-3CD applies where the accounts are already required to be audited under a law other than the Income-tax Act. This covers companies audited under the Companies Act, 2013, cooperative societies, and LLPs that cross the audit thresholds under the LLP Act, 2008 (contribution over ₹25 lakh, or turnover over ₹40 lakh).

In such cases, the tax auditor (or CA) relies on the audit already carried out under the other law. The report in Form 3CA essentially states that the audit has been completed under the relevant law and annexes the audited financial statements along with the particulars in Form 3CD, Sekhri noted.

Also Read | Tax audit forms: Key changes in Form 3CD you should know before 30 September

Form 3CB-3CD This form applies to everyone else — individuals, HUFs, and partnership firms (other than the LLPs above) — who aren’t subject to any other statutory audit but still cross the Income-tax Act’s own thresholds, she mentioned.

Since there is no audit under another law to rely on, the CA has to independently conduct the audit and certify that the balance sheet and profit and loss account give a “true and fair view,” Sekhri said.

What are the thresholds for a mandatory tax audit? Sekhri said a tax audit is required in the following cases:

Business: Turnover or gross receipts exceed ₹ 1 crore.

1 crore. Higher threshold for digital businesses: The limit rises to ₹ 10 crore where cash receipts and cash payments each do not exceed 5% of total receipts and payments, respectively.

10 crore where cash receipts and cash payments each do not exceed 5% of total receipts and payments, respectively. Profession: Gross receipts exceed ₹ 50 lakh.

50 lakh. Presumptive taxation: A tax audit is required if the taxpayer declares profits below the prescribed presumptive rate and their total income exceeds the basic exemption limit.

Also Read | Who gets more time for tax audit and ITR filing as CBDT extends deadlines?

What if you have filed the wrong tax audit form? Filing the wrong form does not necessarily mean the entire audit report has to be scrapped. The report can be “revised”, provided there’s a valid reason. Administrative practice and ICAI guidance allow revision for bona fide mistakes or technical errors, including an error in selecting the form, Sekhri said.

She mentioned that if the mistake is found before the deadline — originally 30 September, now extended to 21 October for FY 2025-26 — the process is relatively straightforward:

The CA uploads a revised audit report on the e-filing portal using the correct form.

A fresh UDIN is generated for the revised report.

The taxpayer logs in and accepts the revised report. The date of acceptance becomes the date of filing. If the error is discovered after 21st October, the position isn't materially different. She noted that a “revised report” can still be furnished before the end of the relevant assessment year — up to 31 March 2027 for FY 2025-26.

However, there can be a technical exposure to penalty under Section 271B — 0.5% of turnover, subject to a maximum of ₹1.5 lakh — if the correct form was not on record by the due date. But “reasonable cause” can be argued where the mistake was inadvertent, and the taxpayer had otherwise substantially complied with the tax-audit requirement, Sekhri mentioned.