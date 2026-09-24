Tax audit report filed for AY 2026-27? Check these errors before 30 September and know when revision is allowed

For taxpayers required to get their accounts audited for assessment year (AY) 2026-27, the deadline to furnish the tax audit report is 30 September.

Taxpayers who have already filed their tax audit report should revisit the disclosures to check for errors, omissions, or inconsistencies that may need correction.

What mistakes should taxpayers check in their tax audit report? Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said some of the common errors relate to basic business and tax details, as well as newly revised reporting requirements.

UDIN and digital signature Issues: A report is not considered validly furnished unless the Unique Document Identification Number (UDIN) is updated and the taxpayer accepts the report on the portal. Forgetting to accept the report after the auditor uploads it is a common procedural lapse.

Incorrect HSN/SAC: Errors in reporting the correct HSN/SAC codes or the primary nature of business.

Reporting of loans and deposits: Mistakes in reporting transactions exceeding the limits specified for cash loans or deposits.

Clause-wise consistency: Inconsistencies between the Profit and Loss account and the specific disclosures in the statement of particulars are often flagged by the system.

Turnover mismatch: Check turnover reported in the books against Form 26AS, AIS/TIS, GST returns and Form 3CD.

MSME/Section 43B(h) reporting: Clause 22 has been substantially revised this year to report interest inadmissible under Section 23 of the MSMED Act, amounts payable to micro/small enterprises, amounts paid within the prescribed period, and amounts remaining unpaid and inadmissible.

Clause 31 loan/deposit codes: Check the nature and mode of loans, deposits, specified advances, and repayments, along with the applicable transaction codes.

Inconsistent disallowances under Section 43B: Ensure statutory dues such as GST, PF, and ESI are aligned with the payment dates reported in the audit report.

Buyback reporting: Check Clause 36B for buyback receipts, as it is a new reporting requirement.

Also Read | Tax audit forms: Key changes in Form 3CD you should know before 30 September

Can a tax audit report be revised before 30 September? Sekhri said revision of a tax audit report should be treated as an exception rather than a routine exercise. Technically, the law does not create a separate legal category of a “pre-due-date revision”. If an error is discovered after the report has been filed, the report can be revised either before or after 30 September.

Examples of changes that may be made include:

Clerical or arithmetical errors: Correcting errors in figures, names, addresses, or UDIN.

Omissions: Adding a bank account or expenditure that was inadvertently left out.

Incorrect disclosures: Correcting a factual error, such as changing a “Yes” to “No”, or vice versa, in the statement of particulars. However, she said a revision cannot be used to change the underlying accounting position. For instance, a change in the accounting method or the recharacterisation of income, such as changing business income into capital gains, would typically not be allowed. In general, taxpayers must ensure revisions are bona fide or genuine.

Can a tax audit report be revised after 30 September? Yes. Sekhri said a tax audit report can be revised after 30 September and must be furnished before the end of the relevant financial year, i.e., by March 31, 2027, for FY 2025-26.

She explained that the report can be revised for the following reasons:

If a taxpayer makes certain payments, such as TDS or PF dues, after the original report is filed but before the 31 October ITR deadline, the report may need to be revised to recalculate the applicable disallowances.

This can also apply to statutory dues, interest paid to banks, leave encashment, and certain payments to non-residents.

A revision may also be needed if a company’s accounts are revised after being approved at the AGM, there is a retrospective change in law, or the interpretation of a provision changes following a CBDT circular or court judgment.

Also Read | Tax audit vs ITR deadline: Two key dates and what taxpayers need to do

Does revising the tax audit report affect the ITR deadline? There is no fundamental difference in the process merely because the revision happens before or after 30 September, Sekhri noted.

The revision must be carried out by an “accountant” who must sign and verify the revised report. The ITR filed by 31 October must be consistent with the latest tax audit report. If a report is revised after the ITR is filed, the taxpayer must file a revised return to avoid a “defective return” notice, she added.