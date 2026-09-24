Tax audit report filed for AY 2026-27? Check these errors before 30 September and know when revision is allowed

For taxpayers required to get their accounts audited for assessment year (AY) 2026-27, the deadline to furnish the tax audit report is 30 September.
Taxpayers who have already filed their tax audit report should revisit the disclosures to check for errors, omissions, or inconsistencies that may need correction.
Isha Sekhri, Founder, Isha Sekhri & Associates LLP, said some of the common errors relate to basic business and tax details, as well as newly revised reporting requirements.
Sekhri said revision of a tax audit report should be treated as an exception rather than a routine exercise. Technically, the law does not create a separate legal category of a “pre-due-date revision”. If an error is discovered after the report has been filed, the report can be revised either before or after 30 September.
Examples of changes that may be made include:
However, she said a revision cannot be used to change the underlying accounting position. For instance, a change in the accounting method or the recharacterisation of income, such as changing business income into capital gains, would typically not be allowed. In general, taxpayers must ensure revisions are bona fide or genuine.
Yes. Sekhri said a tax audit report can be revised after 30 September and must be furnished before the end of the relevant financial year, i.e., by March 31, 2027, for FY 2025-26.
She explained that the report can be revised for the following reasons:
There is no fundamental difference in the process merely because the revision happens before or after 30 September, Sekhri noted.
The revision must be carried out by an “accountant” who must sign and verify the revised report. The ITR filed by 31 October must be consistent with the latest tax audit report. If a report is revised after the ITR is filed, the taxpayer must file a revised return to avoid a “defective return” notice, she added.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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