Looking for tax benefit for your car loan? Here's when and how you can get tax deduction for your new vehicle purchase

Purchasing a car is a major financial and aspirational milestone for many Indians, and it can be exciting and stressful at the same time. Overall, the loan you choose must balance affordability and risk while keeping your financial health in good shape.
When it comes to tax benefit, a key distinction between home loan and car loan is that the former allows you deductions for personal and business use, while the latter can only be claimed for business use in India.
Car loan for a vehicle purchased by a self-employed individual or business owner and reported as a business expense is eligible for tax relief. Further, benefit for car loan may not be available for all salaried individuals, unless they can prove the purchase is a business expense.
Notably, the benefit is available under both the old tax regime and new tax regime.
Further, if your car is also used for personal reasons, you can only claim benefits for the official or business use — i.e. if you use it 60:40 for business vs personal reasons, you can only claim 60% of the expenses when filing taxes. It is thus important to keep detailed records of your car usage, fuel expenses, maintenance costs, and other relevant documents to support your tax claims.
The Indian government had announced a separate benefit for purchase of electric vehicles (EVs) to encourage a shift for the auto industry towards the sector. This was for loans sanctioned between 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2023 for the purchase of EV. No such benefit has been announced new or reinstated.
Under 80EEB of the Income Tax Act EV buyers were eligible for tax deductions of up to ₹1,50,000 on the interest payment of the loan taken for the purchase.
Importantly, this one-time benefit was only available to salaried taxpayers. Here, the companies, firms and Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) were not eligible for tax benefit.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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