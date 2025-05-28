How you can save tax on buying a mobile phone, laptop or leasing a car
Summary
The new regime still allows employers to reimburse the cost of mobile phones, laptops, or car leases if they are used for official purposes.
MUMBAI : Most employees have transitioned to the new regime for lower tax rates without investments, but at the cost of tax benefits like meal cards.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story