Tax benefits you can avail on income from other sources

In the income tax return (ITR) forms, incomes to be declared are broadly categorized under five heads: salary, business, house property, capital gains or losses and income from other sources (IFOS). Any residual income that is taxable but cannot be declared under the first four categories is to be declared under IFOS. Some incomes under the IFOS head, such as savings account interest, family pension, among others, enjoy tax benefits. After claiming tax exemptions and deductions, incomes under IFOS head are added to the total income of the taxpayer and taxed as per slab rates.

