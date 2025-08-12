Tax Bill 2025 fixes oversights on refunds, TDS, and property deductions
Revised Income Tax Bill 2025 passed with fixes on refunds, Nil TDS, property income deductions, and pre-construction interest, aligning the law with long-standing provisions of the 1961 Act.
The Parliament passed the revised Income Tax Bill 2025, fixing drafting oversights in the earlier February version that had sparked confusion over refunds, tax deducted at source (TDS) rules, and property income deductions. Experts say the changes restore clarity, align the law with long-standing provisions, and will help prevent needless litigation.