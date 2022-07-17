Tax breaks that you will forgo on failing to file ITR on time2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- Those who miss the deadline of 31 July can file a belated ITR till 31 December, but they will have to pay a late filing fee
The due date to file income tax returns (ITR) for the assessment year 2022-’23 (financial year 2021-’22) is 31 July. This deadline is for individual taxpayers who do not need to get their accounts audited. Missing the deadline not only attracts penalty, but you will also have to forgo certain tax breaks when you file belated returns, .