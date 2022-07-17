Tax breaks that you will forgo on failing to file ITR on time

If you have outstanding tax after the 31 July deadline, you will need to pay monthly simple interest of 1% on the outstanding amount. “This kicks in from the first day of the month and applies even for part month," said Karan Batra, co-founder, charteredclub.com. For instance, if you pay the outstanding tax on the fifth day of a particular month, you will need to pay 1% interest for the full month.

