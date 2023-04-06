Finance act and the Way forward for debt Funds

Taxation being the same, the industry will find a path to grow. Here is an analogy that proves this. On 11 September 2020, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) issued a circular on asset allocation in multi-cap funds, mandating minimum 25% allocation in large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks. That would have meant drastic changes in the allocation of existing multi-cap funds. In less than two months, on 6 November 2020, Sebi issued a circular allowing a new fund category called flexi-cap fund. Something similar can be done in the current situation as well. The recent tax changes have created three categories in MF taxation. The first one will have equity allocation of less than 35%, which are mostly debt funds, apart from gold funds or international fund-of-funds. These will be taxed as STCG. The second will have equity allocation of more than 65%, which is taxed as in the case of equity. And, a third category, created by the amendment in the Finance Bill: Funds with equity allocation between 35% and 65% that will be taxed as debt as earlier i.e. with indexation benefit for a holding period of more than three years.

