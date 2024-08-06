Money
Which individuals require a tax clearance certificate before leaving India?
Summary
- Starting October, new regulations will require high-risk individuals to secure a tax clearance certificate before leaving India. How does this might impact travellers, and what is the process involved?
Starting 1 October, 2024, high-risk individuals leaving India will need to obtain a tax clearance certificate under the Black Money Act before their departure.
