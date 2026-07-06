Tax credit mismatch in ITR? Here's how to check and fix it before your refund is delayed

A tax credit mismatch can delay refunds, lead to tax notices, or even additional tax demands if left unresolved. The mismatch generally arises when the tax details reported in an ITR differ from the information reflected in the taxpayer's Form 26AS or other tax records maintained by the department.
Here's how you can check and rectify the tax credit mismatch in your filed ITR through the e-filing portal.
A tax credit mismatch occurs when the amount of tax claimed on an income tax return differs from the tax credit available in the Income Tax Department's records.
The mismatch can involve multiple types of tax payments, including TDS, TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, and regular assessment tax.
Since the Income Tax Department generally grants tax credit only to the extent reflected in Form 26AS, taxpayers should ensure that the figures in their return match the official records before filing.
Form 26AS serves as a consolidated tax statement for a financial year. It provides a comprehensive view of taxes linked to a taxpayer's PAN and helps verify whether all tax payments and deductions have been correctly recorded.
Apart from TDS and TCS details, Form 26AS also includes:
The e-filing portal offers a “Tax Credit Mismatch” service that allows registered users to compare the tax details reported in their ITR with those available in Form 26AS.
The portal compares the information in your filed return with the tax records maintained by the Income Tax Department. If everything matches, the system confirms that the tax credit claimed is fully matched with Form 26AS.
If discrepancies exist, the portal highlights the mismatched entries. If the number of mismatches exceeds 10, taxpayers can download the details in PDF or Excel format for review.
If the mismatch relates to TDS, the taxpayer can contact the employer or the deductor responsible for deducting tax. The deductor may need to file a revised TDS return to ensure the correct amount is reflected in Form 26AS.
If the return has not yet been processed under Section 143(1), a revised return can be filed with the corrected details. If an intimation under Section 143(1) has already been issued, taxpayers can submit a rectification request through the e-filing portal.
Taxpayers who have received an intimation and want to correct tax credit details need to follow these steps:
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified tax expert for the latest tax laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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