The importance of selecting tax regime on time1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
For salaried people, the option of selecting between old and new tax regimes is available every year
It’s the beginning of a new financial year and employers have started rolling out the tax declaration form for employees. For salaried people, the option of selecting between old and new tax regimes is available every year. At the time of filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) also, they can switch from old to new regime or vice versa, whichever is more beneficial.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×