The importance of selecting tax regime on time

Do note that certain deductions and exemptions are available under the old regime but not the new one. With effect from 1 April, unless you specifically opt for the old regime, the new regime will be considered the default option and accordingly, TDS (tax deducted at source) will be computed by the employer. Suppose, you do not specifically choose the old regime but decide to opt for it at the time of filing ITR, you can at that point of time still claim certain deductions like those available under sections 80C and 80D, housing loan interest, etc., even if these have not been declared to the employer. However, there are some exemptions that you may not be able to claim if they are not a part of your salary structure.