comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 23 2023 15:59:49
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.9 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 221.5 -0.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.6 -1.01%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 978.8 2.23%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 576.9 1.51%
Business News/ Money / Personal Finance/  Will TDS apply despite capital loss from sale of property?
Back

I am working in Australia and had invested 15 lakh in a residential property in India in January 2018. I now plan to sell the property for 18 lakh. Can the buyer deduct tax at the time of payment despite this transaction leading to a capital loss due to indexation?

—Name withheld on request

There has been a fair amount of debate in the past on whether TDS (tax deducted at source) is to be made on the entire amount of sale consideration or only on the portion of income chargeable to tax. The debate has been settled by the Supreme Court in the case of GE India Technology Centre (P) Ltd. v. CIT and has been reiterated by subsequent Supreme Court judgements. The Supreme Court ruled that TDS can only be made if the non-resident is liable to pay tax under the tax law in the first place. Further, it has also ruled that an application to the tax officer may be made by the payer when the latter is certain that TDS is applicable but not sure of the amount of payment chargeable to tax in the hands of the non-resident and hence the amount of TDS. When the payer is fairly certain, then she or he can make their own determination as to whether TDS is applicable and, if so, what should be the amount thereof.

In your case, since the cost and proposed sale numbers are readily available, the capital gains computation can be made and it would result in a capital loss under tax after indexation [Indexed cost = 1,500,000 / 272 * 348 = 19,19,117]. Taking this into account, ideally the buyer is not required to deduct TDS, nor is there any need to approach the tax officer to make this determination. You can share all documents with the buyer of your property, so that the buyer can correctly compute the capital loss amount. The net proceeds can be remitted to you after obtaining a CA certificate in Form 15CB and filing Form 15CA.

However, in practice, for the risk of being deemed as an assessee-in-default, the buyer typically insists for the seller to obtain a lower/nil tax deduction certificate from the tax officer in order to prevent any litigation at a later point. In the absence of this certificate, the buyer would deduct tax at source on the gross sale consideration even when there is a capital loss.

Harshal Bhuta is partner at P.R. Bhuta & Co. Chartered Accountants.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 23 Aug 2023, 10:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App