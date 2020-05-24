Tax deduction benefit for medical expenses cannot be carried forward

A deduction is available under Section 80DD of the Income-tax Act, 1961, to a resident taxpayer, if he has incurred expenditure for medical treatment (including nursing), training and rehabilitation of a dependant parent, with disability or severe disability. Deduction of ₹75,000 and ₹1,25,000 is available towards disability and severe disability, respectively. Disability has been defined to cover specific ailments. In case cancer or stroke qualifies as a disability or severe disability—for which you should consult a medical practitioner—you may explore this deduction. In order to claim it, a certificate in Form 10-IA is required to be obtained from a medical authority, mentioning that the person suffers from the specified disability or severe disability. Also, to claim this deduction, it is assumed that your mother is not claiming any deduction towards such disability (if eligible) under Section 80U in her own income tax return.