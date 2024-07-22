Allow tax deduction for health insurance in the new regime, says ICAI chief
Summary
- Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, said people should invest or buy insurance for future benefits and not tax concessions, but made an exception for medical insurance due to its importance and the high cost of healthcare.
Taxpayers are expecting stab-rate changes and higher deductions in the old tax regime ahead of the 31 July deadline for filing income tax returns, but Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India believes the old tax regime could be discontinued in phases.