Tax deduction on perquisites or benefits received

Free medical samples provided to hospitals or doctors are subject to TDS, though the doctor or hospital would already effectively be paying tax on this, as the fees charged to patients to whom such medicines were given would be reflected as income, while medicine cost claimed as deduction would be nil. Products given to social media influencers would also attract this TDS. Reimbursement of out-of-pocket expenses are also subject to such TDS (unless falling under the pure agent category under GST), though effectively such receipts may already be subject to tax. Benefits provided through dealer conferences would also be taxed, to the extent of the benefit provided, which has been clarified in the guidelines.