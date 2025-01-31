Money
Tax deductions on joint home loan: What's allowed and what's not
Summary
- Factors like under whose name the property is registered and from whose bank account monthly instalments are paid play a role in deciding whether both co-borrowers can get tax benefits.
NEW DELHI : Higher loan eligibility is the sole benefit of a joint home loan. It also allows the borrowers to claim tax benefits individually. For instance, a couple can collectively claim deductions of up to ₹4 lakh under Section 24 on the interest.
