Tax deductions on joint home loan: What's allowed and what's not

To treat the loan amount as a loan to the wife from the husband, there is no need for a loan deed or other documents. Instead, both should maintain accounts properly, said Nayak. “A good way is for the husband to transfer the money to the wife's account, and the EMI gets deducted from her account. Often, it may not have been done that way, but that does not prevent the claim of a loan from the husband to the wife. To prove that it was a loan, there should be some repayment over the years," he said.