Challenges in securing stay on tax demand undermine faceless assessment gains
Summary
- Despite CBDT guidelines allowing a stay on tax demands after partial payment, taxpayers often struggle with delays and automatic refund adjustments. A digital overhaul and statutory time limits could bring much-needed efficiency and fairness to the process.
Adverse tax assessments by tax authorities often result in additional tax liabilities, commonly known as "tax demand." Under the Income-tax Act (IT Act), taxpayers must pay the tax demand within 30 days of receiving the demand notice. While they have the right to challenge an adverse order before a higher forum, the complexity of managing the tax demand remains an independent challenge—one that requires urgent attention.