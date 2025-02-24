Challenges in securing stay on tax demand undermine faceless assessment gains

To secure a stay, the AO may require the taxpayer to pay up to 20% of the disputed tax. In specific cases, the AO can demand a higher percentage, but only under well-defined circumstances and with documented reasons and approval from superiors. These requirements are outlined in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) guidelines, which state that a stay may be granted once 20% of the tax demand is paid while filing an appeal with the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) [CIT(A)].