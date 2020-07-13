A notification issued today by the Central Board of Direct Taxes stated, “It has been brought to the notice of Central Board of Direct Taxes ('CBDT') that a large number of electronically filed ITRs still remain pending with the Income Tax Department for want of receipt of a valid ITR-V Form at CPC, Bengaluru from the taxpayers concerned. In law, consequences of non-filing the ITR-V within the time allowed is significant as such a return is/can be declared Non-est in law, thereafter, all the consequences for non-filing a tax return, as specified in the Income-tax Act,1961 (Act) follow."