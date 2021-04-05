Tax department has launched new ITR filing utility for AY2021-22. Details here

The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) has been working incessantly to simplify procedures and to create a taxpayer-friendly tax regime. "The new utility is a user-friendly functionality for filing of returns and will afford greater ease to the taxpayers. The utility itself provides help in the form of FAQs, guidance notes, circulars and provisions of the law so as to enable hassle-free return filing. The Government’s efforts, to build a favourable tax regime for taxpayers cannot be disregarded. Augmenting simplicity and removing impediments will go a long way in increasing compliance and facilitating good governance," said Neha Malhotra, Director, Nangia Andersen India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}