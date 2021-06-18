Tax department must introspect on failure in technology implementation

Taxpayers definitely appreciate how computerization has speeded up the process of tax refunds, and eliminated a large part of the discretion that tax officers used as leverage over taxpayers. But they certainly do not appreciate being test users for software that is not fully functional, resulting in wastage of time on rectification applications, appeals, or figuring out how to file return forms that do not fully and correctly reflect the legal position, or simply how to get credit for taxes that appear online but do not appear in their tax assessments (even almost 20 years after this was computerized). Can amended return forms, new software, new portals, etc. undergo thorough and rigorous testing for various situations, before being launched on hapless taxpayers?