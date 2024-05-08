Tax efficiency 101: How to maximise income tax benefits on home loans
Income tax benefits on home loans: Tax deduction for first-time buyers, benefits for women borrowers — how do we use these tax deductions to the fullest? Read all about it here.
Home loans offer various tax benefits under the Income Tax Act of 1961. You can deduct up to ₹2 lakh on the interest paid on the loan each year, reducing your taxable income. Moreover, the repayment of the principal amount can also lower your taxable income by up to ₹1.5 lakh annually.