Tax exemption removal may reduce life insurers’ wallet share in HNI segment
Notably, income from annuities and single-premium policies generally gets taxed. Income on ULIPs above the annual premium of ₹2.5 lakh has also been taxed for the last two years.
New Delhi: Removal of tax exemptions on all life insurance policies, other than Ulips, as proposed in the Union Budget for 2023-24, presented by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, has left the insurance sector worried, given its consequences on the business.
