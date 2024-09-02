Tax exemption for trusts: Spending in India or benefit in India?
Summary
- The income Tax Tribunal allowed Tata Trusts' tax exemption on loan scholarships for Indian students studying abroad, ruling the funds were applied in India. The case raises questions on why tax exemptions depend on where money is spent rather than who benefits.
A recent decision by the Mumbai bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in the case of one of the Tata Trusts has brought attention to a challenge faced by many charitable trusts in claiming tax exemptions for spending on charitable activities. The case involved the trust providing loan scholarships to Indian students pursuing higher education abroad.