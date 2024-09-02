Tax exemption for trusts: Spending in India or benefit in India?

The facts of this case were such that the benefit was also flowing to students who were resident in India at the time of receiving the scholarships. Such an interpretation of requiring the place of spending to be in India and not the charitable purpose does however give rise to a question as to why the law should be framed in such a manner, that money spent in India for the benefit of non-residents is eligible for tax exemption, while money spent outside India for the benefit of Indian residents is not.