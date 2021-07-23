Tax filing deadline extended. That doesn’t mean relief from interest penalties

Under Section 234B, one is required to pay interest at the rate of 1% if the taxpayer has not paid advance tax or has paid less than 90% of the tax liability. Under Section 208, if a person's tax liability for the year is ₹10,000 or more, he or she is liable to pay advance tax. In case the person fails to do so, he or she will be liable for interest under Section 234B at 1% per month or part of the month from April till the date of payment of tax. So, even if you are delaying filing ITR it will be better to pay advance tax as soon as possible.