Its founder-chairman, Kapil Rana, said that the company launched a simpler and more convenient format for filing I-T return forms one to four (ITR 1-4) in April, allowing automatic calculations wherever possible to make things easier for users.
Fintech firm Clear (formerly Cleartax) said it is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of assessees getting their tax filing done through chartered accountants and tax experts this year.
The increase in tax filings through professionals in the company’s platform Taxcloud, meant for tax consultants and chartered accountants for filing their clients’ income tax returns, is three times this year from the year-ago period.
The company said there is also a 45% increase in chartered accountant and tax expert sign-ups this year.
It has tax professionals from 623 districts on its platform.
“Tax experts have completely changed their work tools due to covid-19. Chartered accountancy firms were perceived as non-tech-savvy dinosaurs by many. That is just not true. Chartered accountants are voting for cloud-based technology across India," said Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of Clear.