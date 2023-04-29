Tax free bonds vs PPF: Which can be the best bet for your retirement?

Considering that they are issued by the government, tax-free bonds and Public Provident Fund (PPF) are two examples of investments that are considered as low-risk investments for tax savers. PPF is a secure investment since it is backed by the government, in contrast to tax-free bonds that are issued by government-owned companies and have an excellent credit rating. Tax-free bonds are exempt from income tax, however, PPF offers tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act of 1961, and even the interest received on PPF is tax-free. While PPF has a 15-year maturity period, tax-free bonds typically have a tenure of 10, 15, or 20 years. For retirement planning, among tax free bonds and PPF which can be the best bet for investors, let's know from our different industry experts.

