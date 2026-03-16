As the financial year draws to a close, many investors start reviewing their portfolios to see if they can reduce their tax outgo. One strategy that often comes up during this period is tax harvesting—booking capital gains up to the tax-free limit or realizing losses to offset gains and lower the overall tax bill.
Tax harvesting can save money—but it can also derail your portfolio
SummaryAs investors rush to optimize taxes before the financial year ends, experts warn that tax harvesting can trigger poor portfolio decisions and behavioural mistakes that undermine long-term returns.
As the financial year draws to a close, many investors start reviewing their portfolios to see if they can reduce their tax outgo. One strategy that often comes up during this period is tax harvesting—booking capital gains up to the tax-free limit or realizing losses to offset gains and lower the overall tax bill.
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