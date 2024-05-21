Tax Harvesting: What is it and how can it optimise your tax liabilities?
Tax harvesting is a strategy to reduce tax liability by selling investments at a loss to offset gains. Carry forward losses allow unused losses to be deducted from future gains, further reducing taxes and optimizing tax liabilities for investors.
Tax harvesting involves strategically selling investments at a loss to offset capital gains and reduce tax liability. By realising losses, investors can decrease their taxable income, potentially saving money on taxes. This technique is commonly used to optimise investment portfolios.