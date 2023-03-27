Tax impact: Quant MF tweaks its new fund from debt to equity-oriented fund3 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Some fund houses have reopened their international schemes so that investors benefit from long-term capital gains tax rate before new rules kick-in from 1 April
Quant Mutual Fund (Quant MF), which had launched a fund in the dynamic asset allocation/balanced advantage category last week, has tweaked its product as debt MFs are set to lose taxation benefits from 1 April.
