Tax implication for cash gift from a friend in one’s HUF

So there is no initial exemption for gifts in case the threshold is breached and the full value of three lakhs of the gifts will be treated as income of your HUF. After initial exemption of 2.50 lakhs rupees, you will have to pay tax on balance fifty thousand rupees. Please note that the income tax department can ask you to prove the credentials of the person like identity, capability of the giving the gift to examine the genuineness of the transaction failing which the amount of gift will be taxed at flat rate of 60% in addition to surcharge and penalty and interest.