Tax implications, benefits of gifting shares to children
Immovable property or moveable property received by an individual becomes taxable if the aggregate sum of money received during the year exceeds ₹50,000.
I have shares worth ₹9.3 lakh that I bought in 2013 for around ₹3 lakh. I want to gift these shares to my 22-year-old daughter. I want to know whether selling the shares and gifting her the sale proceeds would be more beneficial in terms of taxation (for both of us) or gifting shares will be better?
—Name withheld on request
