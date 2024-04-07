Tax implications for joint property owners
If the properties are purchased by you, then the rental income from the property should be reported as your income, even if the property is held as joint holders.
My wife and I are joint holders of two properties (one being self-occupied and the other let out for rent). Can the entire rental income from our jointly owned properties be declared as my income for tax filing purposes, or is it obligatory to split it between us? Considering my wife’s sole income source is dividends from investments, and she has no other earnings, is she eligible to submit Form 15G if her total income remains below ₹3 lakh under the new tax regime?
—Jaikumar
